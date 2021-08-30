SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.35. 343,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.