SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.99 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

