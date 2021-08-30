SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

