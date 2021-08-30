SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,454 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 7.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,043. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.