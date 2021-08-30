Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,051,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,244,000. Nuance Communications comprises about 2.8% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 915,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 79.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.05. 2,928,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,570. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,000 shares of company stock worth $15,594,680. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

