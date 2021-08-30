Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,757,000. Akamai Technologies comprises 0.9% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $112.20. 1,879,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,842. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.