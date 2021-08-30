Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
