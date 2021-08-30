SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.39

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.39 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 63 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.31.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 30,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.