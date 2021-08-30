Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Square posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded up $3.85 on Monday, reaching $271.86. 323,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653,163. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.