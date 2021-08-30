SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

