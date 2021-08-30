SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 310.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $21,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.60 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.