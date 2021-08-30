St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $503,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,249. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

