St. Louis Trust Co Sells 29,126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.65. 1,328,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,709. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

