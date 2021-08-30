Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$60.47. 61,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$61.99.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $560,274 in the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

