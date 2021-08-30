STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.35. STERIS has a 52-week low of $155.63 and a 52-week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

