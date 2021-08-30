Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.57. 3,158,658 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

