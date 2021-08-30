Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,051 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 137,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $413.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

