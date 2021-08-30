Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,698 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,468,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

