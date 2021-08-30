Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,096 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,096 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 14.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 219.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 95,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

