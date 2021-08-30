Stipend Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $973.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,685,864 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.