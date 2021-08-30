Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 83.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth about $473,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRI stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

