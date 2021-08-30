Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,901,000 after buying an additional 967,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after buying an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $36,604,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 76,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

