Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

