Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 699,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.7 days.

Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24.

SUUIF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

