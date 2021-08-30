Surevest LLC Acquires 4,496 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.29. 23,721,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The company has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

