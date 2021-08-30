Surevest LLC Buys 6,708 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

