Surevest LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 113,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 99,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 658,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

