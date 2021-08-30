Surevest LLC Purchases 3,294 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 572.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 39.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.69 on Monday, reaching $347.50. 8,780,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

