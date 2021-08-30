Surevest LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.70. 1,938,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

