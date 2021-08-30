Surevest LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. The company has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

