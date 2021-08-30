Surevest LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.37. 867,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,327. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

