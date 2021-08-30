Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.70

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $181.52, with a volume of 13893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.67.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
