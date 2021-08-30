Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.70

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $181.52, with a volume of 13893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

