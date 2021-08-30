Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 14,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

