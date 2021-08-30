Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $271,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

