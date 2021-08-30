TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.21. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 78,255 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

