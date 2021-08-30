Tamar Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 110,376 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,845,541. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.