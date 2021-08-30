Tamar Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,153 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 536,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,520,730. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

