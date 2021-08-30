TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 11,718 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $1,296,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $780,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $38,177,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,067. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

