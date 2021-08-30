TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 2.50% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.94. 845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

