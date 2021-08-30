TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.47. 157,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

