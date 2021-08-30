TAP Consulting LLC Invests $5.91 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

VDE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 692,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

