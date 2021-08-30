TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.