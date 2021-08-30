Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.36. 2,091,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

