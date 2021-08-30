Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Linde were worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN opened at $314.54 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

