Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

