Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $331.81 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $333.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

