Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

