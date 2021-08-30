Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 229,915 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,915 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of The Kroger worth $23,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

