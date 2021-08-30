Telos (TLOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.19 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Telos has traded 193.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $159.31 million and $8.19 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

