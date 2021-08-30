Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 96,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,806,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

