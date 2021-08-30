Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 96,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,806,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.